Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TLS traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,953,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Telos has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $821.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

