Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,990. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

