Zacks: Analysts Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MNDT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 361,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,300. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.