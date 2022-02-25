Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $803.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.
NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.