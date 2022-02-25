Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.