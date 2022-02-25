Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.32 Million

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to report sales of $220.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $221.60 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $16,431,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Criteo by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after buying an additional 358,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRTO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,249. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

