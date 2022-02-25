Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will post $220.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $221.60 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 264,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Criteo has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.