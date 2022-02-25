Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.53). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LianBio.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06. LianBio has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.