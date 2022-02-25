Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 12,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,169. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

