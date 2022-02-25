Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply also posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $103,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $167.49 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

