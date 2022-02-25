Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

BIP stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

