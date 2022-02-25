Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.22 on Monday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

