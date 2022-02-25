Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Sell

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.36) to GBX 7,800 ($106.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

