Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,033,234 shares of company stock worth $361,859,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.