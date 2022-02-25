Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to “Hold”

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 1,783,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

