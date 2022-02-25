Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Buy

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

DQ opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

