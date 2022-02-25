Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income between $80 million and $85 million in 2022. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, the company strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $60.25 on Monday. Palomar has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

