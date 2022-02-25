ZClassic Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $789,484.55 and $2,131.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00267613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

