Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 95.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $415.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.