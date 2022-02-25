Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

