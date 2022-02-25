ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.21 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 909.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,033,234 shares of company stock worth $361,859,891 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

