Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.45.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $217.05 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.