Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Zynex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 9,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $16.82.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
