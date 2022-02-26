-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 2,085,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

