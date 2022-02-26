-$0.05 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 5,709,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

