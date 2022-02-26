$0.38 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TGLS opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

