-$0.45 EPS Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

