-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.62). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
