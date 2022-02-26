$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.