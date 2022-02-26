$0.85 EPS Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.