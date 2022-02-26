$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

