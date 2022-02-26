$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.