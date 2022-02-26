$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

ASO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

