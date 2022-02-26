10,079 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.44 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

