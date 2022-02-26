10,308 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

