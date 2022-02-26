11,339 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 324.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

