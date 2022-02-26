1,158 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $476.71 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.71 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

