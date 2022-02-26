1,463,740 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,463,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.29% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.28 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

