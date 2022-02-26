14,934 Shares in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.11% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUTO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoWeb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.