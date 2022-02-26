$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,426. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

