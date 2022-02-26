17,000 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 964.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 999,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after acquiring an additional 905,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $45,936,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of PAGS opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.