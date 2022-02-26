$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.00 million and the highest is $180.49 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 246.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $849.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $952.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $953.98 million, with estimates ranging from $799.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SHO stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.