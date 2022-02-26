$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will post $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $177.40 million. Calix posted sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $813.32 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $816.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 570,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Calix by 128.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $2,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

