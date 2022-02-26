17,812 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $139.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.