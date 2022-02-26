1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $14.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.