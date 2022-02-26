$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. 700,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,373. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

