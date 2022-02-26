20,000 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $23.20 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

