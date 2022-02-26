2,281 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 174,252 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.