$245.63 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report $245.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $264.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,339 shares of company stock worth $3,318,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Voya Financial stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,162. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.