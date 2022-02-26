25,012 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

